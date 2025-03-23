The video begins with Professor Raj effortlessly grooving to a beatbox mix, channeling the spirit of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. The video has since gone viral, with many praising the professor's energy, enthusiasm, and, of course, his impressive dance skills.

In a delightful turn of events, a video featuring Professor Pushpa Raj from the Global Academy of Technology (GAT) in Bengaluru has captured the hearts of the internet. The clip, originally shared by a meme page created by the students of GAT on Instagram, showcases the professor's impressive hip-hop dance skills.

The video begins with Professor Raj effortlessly grooving to a beatbox mix, channeling the spirit of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. With students packed onto balconies, cheering him on, the scene resembles a live concert, complete with thunderous applause and whistles.

Professor Raj's dance moves are a marvel to behold, as he nails every step with ease, leaving the students roaring in excitement. The video has since gone viral, with many praising the professor's energy, enthusiasm, and, of course, his impressive dance skills.

As the video continues to make waves on social media, it's clear that Professor Raj has become an unlikely internet sensation. His passion for dance and his ability to connect with his students have made him a beloved figure, both within and outside the academic community.

Social media reaction:

Social media useres could not hold themseleves from showering love for this video. Since being shared online, the video video has gained over 25 million views on the internet with thousands of likes and several comments.

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, "Bro living in wrong profession," while another said, "May for job n family responsibilities he sacrificed his passion. Great dance sir."

"Forced to be a professor, born to be a dancer," wrote a third user.

A user also recalled King of Pop, Michael Jackson, while his dance video as he wrote, "bro brought MJ back to life."

"When the word 'beautiful' defines it's meaning, the answer is this reel," said a forth user.