This city placed the highest numbers of vegetarian orders on Swiggy and it is not Haridwar, Ayodhya or Mathura but...

Swiggy's data indicates that breakfast is the prime time for vegetarians, with over 90% of breakfast orders being plant-based. The most popular breakfast items across the country are Masala Dosa, Vada, Idli, and Pongal.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 01, 2024, 10:06 AM IST

Swiggy, a prominent food delivery platform, has identified the city with the highest number of vegetarian orders in India, and it's not what you might expect such as Haridwar, Mathura or Ayodhya. According to Swiggy’s order analysis, one in three vegetarian orders nationwide comes from Bengaluru. These insights were shared during Swiggy's announcement of the Green Dot Awards, which highlight the top vegetarian food-selling restaurants across the country.

This data shows that Bengaluru, often known as the Silicon Valley of India, could also be considered its "Veggie Valley." The most popular vegetarian dishes in Bengaluru include Masala Dosa, Paneer Biryani, and Paneer Butter Masala.

Swiggy's data indicates that breakfast is the prime time for vegetarians, with over 90% of breakfast orders being plant-based. The most popular breakfast items across the country are Masala Dosa, Vada, Idli, and Pongal.

Across the rest of India, Masala Dosa maintains its widespread appeal, being a favored choice for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. In Mumbai, which ranks second in vegetarian orders, Dal Khichdi, Margherita Pizza, and Pav Bhaji are the top choices. Hyderabad, rounding out the top three, also shows a preference for Masala Dosa and Idli.

Margherita Pizza has emerged as the most popular snack throughout India, followed closely by Samosa and Pav Bhaji. Healthier options are also gaining traction, as evidenced by the more than 60,000 vegetarian salad orders placed weekly.

Swiggy stated in a press release, "With over 9,000 brands nominated and 60+ categories including Pure Veg Brands, Cakes & Desserts, Veg Pizza, Veg Burger, Paneer Dishes, Veg Biryani, and Dal Makhani, the Green Dot Awards aim to celebrate this growing preference for vegetarian culinary delights nationwide."

