Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway accident: 5 people including 3 minor girls die after overspeeding

A family of 5 people, including three children died in a car accident on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on Saturday. The accident took place in the Ramanagara district of Karnataka, close to Lambani Tanda

Ravi Pujar, 45, was operating the vehicle, his wife Lakshmi Pujar, 40, and their three children Inchara Pujar, 15, Shantala Pujar, 10, and Siri Pujar, 3, were all killed.

The family resided in the Bengaluru neighbourhood of Kengeri, and Ravi worked for the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS). When the incident happened, they were travelling to T Narasipura in the Mysuru district.

How did the accident occur?

The car was likely overspeeding when one of the tires suffered a blowout, as per the Ramanagara police. Due to the tire blowout, the driver (Ravi Pujar) lost control of the car and the vehicle swung across the expressway and struck an SUV that was moving from Mysuru to Bengaluru.

The impact of the crash completely wrecked the front part of the car. The family was taken out from the mangled remains of the automobile by passengers who flocked the scene. The traffic on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway was disrupted for an hour.

Where was the family going?

As per sources, Ravi and his family were travelling to Ravi’s friend in Hunsur to attend a ceremony at their residence.

Ravi died on the spot and 2 of his daughters Inchara and Siri died while they were on the way to a nearby hospital. Ravi’s wife Lakshmi Pujar and daughter Shantala were seriously critical and were rushed to NIMHANS hospital in Bengaluru. However, later in the day they too passed away from their wounds.

A lot of concerns have been raised on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway due to the overspeeding of the vehicle.

