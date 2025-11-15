Bengaluru momo seller earns Rs 31 lakh a month, viral video shows job seekers asking ‘Vacancy hain toh...?’

In his now-viral video, Pereira recounts his experience working at the stall all day. He helped with serving, frying, loading, and handling the massive crowd of customers.

Instagram content creator Cassie Pereira has taken the internet by storm after spending an entire day with a famous street-side momo vendor in Bengaluru and revealing his astonishing earnings. According to the post, the famous KK momo vendor earns approximately Rs 3.1 million per month, meaning his daily income is around Rs 100,000, which is more than the starting salary of many B.Com graduates in India.

In the clip, he asks, "It's really strange how popular this shop is." He further explains that in just one hour, he sold 118 plates of momos. As the day progressed, the crowd grew.

By the time the stall closed, approximately 950 plates had been sold. Each plate costs Rs 110, generating a daily income of approximately ₹100,000. Praising the vendor's dedication and business idea, he said, "With hard work and consistency, he earns lakhs."

Social media reaction:

One user asked, "If there's a vacancy, hire me for an internship?" and another comment read, "Brother, please hire me."

One calculated, "If he spends 1 minute with a customer, it will take him 900 minutes to serve 900 plates, which is equivalent to 15 hours, even if he doesn't take any breaks. Absolutely false."

Another said, "950 plates are completely unrealistic."

Many people were brought to reality's attention when a comment said, "Family, this isn't even my annual income." But, responding to this with a lighthearted humour, one said, "Competition with Ambani ji has arrived."

The Momo Craze in India

The latest STTEM 2.0 report, based on a unique consumer-behavior framework – Safety, Technology, Taste, Ease and Mood (STTEM) – sheds light on how Indians select food products and reveals changing preferences, while also debunking several myths about frozen snacks.

