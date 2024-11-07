The post resonated with Bengaluru residents and was flooded with humour and relatability as it racked up over 65,000 views

In a recent viral moment, Bengaluru's notorious traffic congestion once more grabs the spotlight as the city continues to battle gridlock. Local resident Arpit Arora shared his unique experience on X (formerly Twitter) after being stuck in traffic for nearly two hours on November 5. He had ordered dinner from his car in a moment of frustration and creativity, hoping for a long wait for delivery. But to his surprise, the food arrived in only 10 minutes, even as the surrounding traffic remained at a standstill.

Arora's post resonated with Bengaluru residents and was flooded with humour and relatability as it racked up over 65,000 views. Another user joked, "10 minutes for food delivery?" ”Even my crush doesn’t reply that fast!” Others told their own traffic tales, in which they recounted their frustration at navigating the city’s clogged roads. Some comments were light-hearted quips; others were serious reflections on the daily challenges of commuters in this busy tech hub.

Peak Bengaluru moment is when you are stuck in traffic for almost two hours so you order dinner from your car and it gets DELIVERED IN 10 MINUTES(khana khatam lekin ye traffic nahi) pic.twitter.com/zyvzHl7pNK — Arpit Arora (@speakingofarpit) November 5, 2024

For many years, Bengaluru has been considered among India’s most congested cities, and, in recent years, it has topped the Traffic Quality Index (TQI). Severe congestion during peak hours is one of the city’s infrastructure struggles to keep pace with its rapid urbanization. The situation has become so dire that some residents have taken to social media to note that it might be faster to walk than drive in some areas.

While Arora's experience provided a moment of levity amid frustration, it underscores a critical issue for Bengaluru's residents: improved traffic management and infrastructure development. Stories like Arora’s are both humorous commentary and a stark reminder of the daily realities of the people who commute through its streets as the city struggles to navigate these challenges.