Bengaluru man shares heartfelt note for woman auto driver who helped him at night

Aggarwal said they hadn't discussed the fare in advance, but based on Uber charges, he expected it to be around Rs 300.

A Bengaluru entrepreneur has shared his experience with a female auto driver who came to his aid late at night.

In a post on Instagram, Varun Agarwal wrote that he was stranded in Indiranagar because no taxis were available and several auto drivers refused to take him to Koramangala.

He explained, "No auto was willing to go to Koramangala, and every auto driver refused to take me. I had walked about a kilometer when I found this female auto driver standing on the roadside."

Initially, the driver told him that she was done for the day and was going home. But as Agarwal turned to leave, she called him back and agreed to drop him.

He said, "I told her it was okay, I'd find another auto, but she insisted and took me to Koramangala."

Aggarwal said they hadn't discussed the fare in advance, but based on Uber charges, he expected it to be around Rs 300.

However, the driver only asked for 200 rupees. "I told him it was too little, but he said it was okay. I insisted on paying 300 rupees," she said, calling it "one of the best auto experiences" she had recently.

She concluded the post with the message: "We need more female auto drivers."

The tweet received emotional responses praising the female driver's kindness.

One user said, "She saw your helplessness. Only a mother's heart can truly feel that pain. Good people are God-sent. Always be grateful."

Another user said, "The fact that this happened in Bangalore, where auto drivers can be really scary, is a welcome change. An example of good feminism!"

Others felt the story restored faith in everyday humanity: "We certainly do. Compassion is truly lacking on the roads these days."

Also read: ‘Can’t move an inch!’: Gurugram woman’s Diwali traffic rant breaks internet