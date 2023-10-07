Headlines

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Bengaluru man arrested for disturbing pranks targeting women on metro, details here

In Bengaluru, a 23-year-old man named Prajwal was arrested for performing pranks on women in a metro station and train, and sharing these videos on Instagram

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

 A 23-year-old man from Bengaluru found himself in police custody after engaging in pranks that targeted women on both an escalator at a metro station and inside a moving train. The videos of these disturbing acts were shared on his Instagram account, as reported by The Times of India.

The individual in question, identified as Prajwal, reportedly uploaded these videos on Instagram Reels under the pseudonym "Pranker Praju." These videos were recorded back in July but only recently came to the attention of authorities.

One of the videos posted on Instagram Reels depicted Prajwal feigning a seizure while riding an escalator, causing an elderly woman just behind him to become deeply alarmed. Another video showcased him replicating the same prank, but this time, he did it inside a train carriage.

The acts drew swift condemnation from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). An official from BMRCL denounced Prajwal's behavior as "unacceptable" and a breach of the etiquette expected of metro commuters. The security officer noted that an elderly woman had panicked when Prajwal executed his stunt on the moving escalator, and passengers inside the metro coach were also unnerved by his actions.

Subsequently, an assistant security officer from BMRCL filed a formal complaint at a local police station. The police were able to identify and arrest Prajwal with the assistance of the number plate on his motorcycle. The offender, whose real name is Prajwal and who resides in Nagarbhavi, now faces a legal case, and an ongoing investigation is underway.

In addition to his arrest, Prajwal was fined Rs 500 for his disruptive behavior and for creating a disturbance inside the metro train. Following his arrest, he provided a written undertaking in which he pledged not to engage in similar behavior in the future.

Prajwal had amassed a following of 8,321 on Instagram, and the video content on his page garnered significant attention, with views ranging from 2,000 to 97,000. 

