Bengaluru influencer's 'movement' to bring Taylor Swift to India sparks internet criticism, watch

A Bengaluru-based influencer's street campaign to entice Taylor Swift to visit India has gone viral but also triggered outrage.

A social media influencer from Bengaluru recently stirred up a notable commotion on the streets of the city in a passionate effort to bring the international music sensation, Taylor Swift, to India. The incident, captured in a video shared on Instagram by a user known as Cassy, involved the influencer and fellow "Swifties" - a moniker for Taylor Swift's devoted fan base - taking over the streets to dance and sing to the tunes of the American singer-songwriter. However, the initiative drew mixed reactions from social media users, with many condemning the influencer for causing a public disturbance.

The now-viral video showcases the influencer and other "Swifties" blocking a city road, leading to the intervention of local law enforcement due to the disruption caused. Subsequently, the group moved to a different location, drawing more curious onlookers to the scene.

Armed with posters advocating for Taylor Swift's visit to India, the fans persisted in their spirited singing and dancing, seemingly oblivious to the inconvenience they were causing with their "Swifties Assemble" campaign.

The video has since amassed over eight hundred thousand views and has triggered an array of reactions from netizens, most of which are critical. Some individuals reported being stuck in traffic jams due to the influencer's campaign.

One social media user expressed their disapproval by writing, "These antics represent the cringe-worthy side of India's youth." Another user's comment was succinct: "Hate from Hyderabad."

Reflecting on the situation, one user humorously noted, "Seems like my friends are up to no good on a typical Monday morning," followed by a jest about "peak unemployment."

A more critical take came from an individual who commented, "The sense of entitlement and superiority displayed by these individuals, disrupting public spaces for the fleeting pleasure of attracting a musician, is concerning. You folks seem like privileged and spoiled individuals."