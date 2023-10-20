Bengaluru: Helmetless woman on bike works on laptop, viral video sparks debate

In a recent video from Bengaluru, India's IT hub, a woman was captured working on a laptop while riding as a pillion passenger on a motorcycle.

In a recent development from Bengaluru, a video has emerged capturing a woman engrossed in her work on a laptop while riding as a pillion passenger on a motorcycle, shedding light on the characteristic image of India's renowned IT hub. The video highlights the familiar sight of tech professionals immersed in their tasks even in public spaces, encapsulating the essence of Bengaluru's bustling tech culture.

The footage, shared in a Reddit thread accompanied by the caption "Tell me you are in Bangalore without telling me you are in Bangalore," showcases a brief and undated clip filmed from another moving vehicle. In the video, the woman, donning a backpack, skillfully balances the laptop on the motorcycle seat between herself and the male rider. Displaying a remarkable level of concentration, she even adjusts the laptop to show the screen to the fellow rider, who takes a brief glance at it.

A noticeable concern arising from the video is the absence of a helmet on the woman, contrasting with the responsible approach of the male rider who is properly geared. The blatant disregard for safety prompted critical remarks on the Reddit thread, with one user expressing alarm, stating, "Are they trying to die? Because that's going to get them harm." This portrayal of risky behavior on the road sparked a wider discussion on the importance of adhering to safety measures, particularly while traveling on two-wheelers.

However, some users on the thread adopted a more casual perspective, labeling the act as "multitasking" and contemplating the possibility of performing tasks while riding. One user even humorously remarked, "Wait, isn't it normal to ride and use a laptop? I mean, that's multitasking. Imagine cruising on a highway at 90-100 kmph and working on an Excel sheet. What a feeling."