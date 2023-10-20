Headlines

'I wasn't going to...': KL Rahul explains his perspective on refusing singles to help Virat Kohli reach his century

Bengaluru: Helmetless woman on bike works on laptop, viral video sparks debate

Delhi HC adjourns TMC MP Mahua Moitra's defamation plea against Nishikant Dubey

Price hike: Jack Daniel's, Glenlivet and more see increased costs amid liquor price surge in Gurugram; find out why

Vivek Oberoi talks about ‘public breakup’, reveals what he learned from ‘toxic relationships’: ‘It’s not easy to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'I wasn't going to...': KL Rahul explains his perspective on refusing singles to help Virat Kohli reach his century

Bengaluru: Helmetless woman on bike works on laptop, viral video sparks debate

Delhi HC adjourns TMC MP Mahua Moitra's defamation plea against Nishikant Dubey

Top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of 2023

Batters who have scored more than 26000 international runs

Foods to eat in winter to stay warm

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Shiva Rajkumar: 'We Were Trendsetter Of Pan-India Films' | Ghost | Jayaram

Navratri Mela Mishap: 50 People Stuck As Giant Wheel Stops Midway In Delhi

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Vivek Oberoi talks about ‘public breakup’, reveals what he learned from ‘toxic relationships’: ‘It’s not easy to...'

Meet Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande’s husband, owner of Rs 100 crore business, being called ‘dark horse’ of Bigg Boss 17

'We are helpless, Lawrence Bishnoi had maun vrat': Sidhu Moosewala's father on virtual court hearing in murder case

HomeViral

Viral

Bengaluru: Helmetless woman on bike works on laptop, viral video sparks debate

In a recent video from Bengaluru, India's IT hub, a woman was captured working on a laptop while riding as a pillion passenger on a motorcycle.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 01:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a recent development from Bengaluru, a video has emerged capturing a woman engrossed in her work on a laptop while riding as a pillion passenger on a motorcycle, shedding light on the characteristic image of India's renowned IT hub. The video highlights the familiar sight of tech professionals immersed in their tasks even in public spaces, encapsulating the essence of Bengaluru's bustling tech culture.

 

only in Bangalore
byu/Construction1ne inindianbikes

The footage, shared in a Reddit thread accompanied by the caption "Tell me you are in Bangalore without telling me you are in Bangalore," showcases a brief and undated clip filmed from another moving vehicle. In the video, the woman, donning a backpack, skillfully balances the laptop on the motorcycle seat between herself and the male rider. Displaying a remarkable level of concentration, she even adjusts the laptop to show the screen to the fellow rider, who takes a brief glance at it.

A noticeable concern arising from the video is the absence of a helmet on the woman, contrasting with the responsible approach of the male rider who is properly geared. The blatant disregard for safety prompted critical remarks on the Reddit thread, with one user expressing alarm, stating, "Are they trying to die? Because that's going to get them harm." This portrayal of risky behavior on the road sparked a wider discussion on the importance of adhering to safety measures, particularly while traveling on two-wheelers.

However, some users on the thread adopted a more casual perspective, labeling the act as "multitasking" and contemplating the possibility of performing tasks while riding. One user even humorously remarked, "Wait, isn't it normal to ride and use a laptop? I mean, that's multitasking. Imagine cruising on a highway at 90-100 kmph and working on an Excel sheet. What a feeling."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mizoram elections 2023: AAP releases first list of 4 candidates for assembly polls in November

Israel-Hamas war: Biden 'outraged’ by Gaza hospital blast that killed over 500 people

AUS Vs PAK Free Live Streaming: How and when to watch Australia vs Pakistan World Cup match live on mobile, TV, laptop

Raj Kundra brutally trolled for repeating Neha Dhupia's 'Shah Rukh Khan or sex sells' quote, netizens say 'tu wapis ja'

Meet Pune's richest man with net worth of Rs 1,66,500 crore, owns one of the biggest firms in India, his business is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE