Bengaluru girl surprises Alicia Keys with her voice, netizens show love - WATCH viral video

Megan has been singing with her father since she was two years old, he also accompanied her in the video by playing the guitar


Alica Keys

Instagram

Share

Written By

Edited By

Anupama Yadav

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Aug 23, 2021, 06:48 PM IST

A nine-year-old Megan Rakesh from the city of Bengaluru blew a Tiktoker with her talent during an online talent show. A Tiktoker who goes by the name 'Danny B' was definitely not expecting this when he looked at the kid.

Megan surprised Danny B when she began singing a rendition of Alicia Key's Fallin' during the talent show. After listening to her sing, Danny B's reaction clearly expressed that he was not expecting this from a little kid. Megan has been singing with her father since she was two years old, who also accompanied her in the video playing the guitar. 

Her rendition of the song was so brilliant that the American singer herself gave her a shoutout on Instagram this weekend. Megan's Instagram account managed by her parents also shared the video while captioning it, "Alicia Keys shared it. dreamt of this moment a million times and the feeling is unreal."

They also added a thank you note for Danny B, "Thank You so much @ohitsdannyb for posting this on TIKTOK... (1 Million plus views in 24 hrs)."

Have a look at the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Megan Rakesh (@megandthemiracles)

The footage was first shared by Danny B on TikTok and later on Instagram which went viral and has garnered over 5.6 million views.

Netizens seem to love the little kid and have been pouring praises in the comments section asking her where's her record deal and some of them also calling her a star. 