Bengaluru girl surprises Alicia Keys with her voice, netizens show love - WATCH viral video

A nine-year-old Megan Rakesh from the city of Bengaluru blew a Tiktoker with her talent during an online talent show. A Tiktoker who goes by the name 'Danny B' was definitely not expecting this when he looked at the kid.

Megan surprised Danny B when she began singing a rendition of Alicia Key's Fallin' during the talent show. After listening to her sing, Danny B's reaction clearly expressed that he was not expecting this from a little kid. Megan has been singing with her father since she was two years old, who also accompanied her in the video playing the guitar.

Her rendition of the song was so brilliant that the American singer herself gave her a shoutout on Instagram this weekend. Megan's Instagram account managed by her parents also shared the video while captioning it, "Alicia Keys shared it. dreamt of this moment a million times and the feeling is unreal."

Also read Video of pink dolphins swimming in ocean goes VIRAL, leaves netizens amused

They also added a thank you note for Danny B, "Thank You so much @ohitsdannyb for posting this on TIKTOK... (1 Million plus views in 24 hrs)."

Have a look at the video:

The footage was first shared by Danny B on TikTok and later on Instagram which went viral and has garnered over 5.6 million views.

Also read WATCH: Video of nurse dancing on a popular song goes VIRAL

Netizens seem to love the little kid and have been pouring praises in the comments section asking her where's her record deal and some of them also calling her a star.