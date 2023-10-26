Headlines

HomeViral

Viral

Bengaluru: Former Google employee turns Uber driver, here's why

In Bengaluru, known as the 'Silicon Valley of India,' a former Google employee opted for an unconventional path by becoming an Uber Moto driver.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

Bengaluru, often dubbed the 'Silicon Valley of India,' is not just a hub for tech giants and IT professionals but also a treasure trove of diverse and inspirational stories. Among the city's residents and those who migrated from far-flung corners of the country, there lies an extraordinary tale of a former Google employee who chose an unconventional path, opting to explore Bengaluru's vibrant landscape from the unique vantage point of an Uber Moto.

This exceptional narrative came to light when Raghav Dua, a user of the popular ride-sharing service, shared a video documenting his ride with an unorthodox Uber driver. What made this story captivating was the revelation that the driver had relocated to Bengaluru a mere 20 days prior, driven by a straightforward yet profound desire - to immerse themselves in the city's energy.

As Dua's post circulated, it sparked curiosity among other users, who eagerly shared their own experiences in Bengaluru. One user expressed their amazement, commenting, "That's truly fascinating! I hope you engaged in some captivating conversations during your ride." Another chimed in, "I, too, have had a similar experience," highlighting the uniqueness and openness of the city's inhabitants.

The incident swiftly gained recognition as another 'Peak Bengaluru' moment, a term associated with remarkable occurrences that frequently unfold in the heart of India's tech capital. The transition from a prestigious position at Google to the humble seat of an Uber Moto driver was nothing short of inspiring. It demonstrated the spirit of reinvention and adventure that Bengaluru seems to instill in its inhabitants and newcomers alike.

