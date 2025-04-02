A Bengaluru startup has launched 'Smooch Cabs', as the name suggests, the private cab service is especially launched for city couples who can spend 'private time' in these vehicles.

Bengaluru traffic is infamous for its chaotic traffic which leaves the city congested attributed to teh city’s infrastructural and vehicular growth. Everyday social media is abuzz with tales of traffic woes to which even popular personalities contribute, however, to add to this chaotic city milieu, a startup has launched 'Smooch Cabs', as the name suggests, the private cab service is especially launched for city couples who can spend 'private time' in these vehicles.

A rescuer of city couples

Those couples looking for a private space to make out and spend romantic time will now be able to avail cab services with 'Smooch Cabs' app. These cab services don't particularly have a destination drop for passengers, unlike the usual cab aggregators like Ola, Uber, Rapido, Blah Blah and others. Instead, they take these couple passengers for longer rides which may give them some more private time but leaves the city struggling with traffic.

These cabs are specially designed for couples, ensuring their private time is not disturbed they have 'do not disturb' policy and tinted windows. One amusing aspect of these cabs is that some of the drivers have asked for noise-canceling headphones, but while the drivers cope with the 'noise' inside, the commuters outside have the traffic noises to struggle with.



These cabs have become a big hit among the couples who have found in them an escape from moral policing and city elders. After the cab was launched, the traffic officials have reported that during peak hours some vehicles become stationary and don't move at all. “Usually, traffic moves slowly. Now, some cars just refuse to move,” an officer said. Sharing their experiences, some drivers of the cab opined that they turn up the radio to ignore the 'noises' inside and pretend as if nothing was happening. These drivers have to force their attention on road and maintain a strict eye contact.

After seeing the viral trend, auto drivers have too adopted the culture of providing 'privacy rides' but these are for singles who feel left out of the trend. However, not everybody is enjoying this romantic trend as many think this is going against the Indian culture. Some people have demanded a ban on the cab service calling it a “threat to Indian culture.” But just like traffic does not stop in Bangalore, love too does not and is increasing even more.



Smooch Cabs is not deterred with the criticism its facing as outside Bangalore, metros like Delhi and Mumbai have pre-booked their service. The cab service might not seem revolutionary till yet but can potentially increase love in the city besides traffic on road.

This is not the first time that Bengaluru has experimented with its cabs. A city cab driver pasted a note inside his cab reading warnings like “keep distance” and “stay calm”. “Warning!! No romance. This is a cab, not your private place or OYO so please keep distance and stay calm,” read the full note.