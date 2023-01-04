Search icon
Bengaluru cop climbs huge hoarding structure to save pigeon, viral video divides internet

A video of a Bengaluru traffic cop climbing a hoarding without any safety equipment to rescue a pigeon has gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 09:54 AM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: A video of a Bengaluru traffic cop climbing a hoarding without any safety equipment to rescue a pigeon has gone viral and it has created a buzz among Twitter users. While many people praised the cop's efforts, some were concerned about the absence of protective gear during the rescue attempt. The now-viral video was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Kuldeep Kumar Jain and it has garnered more than 117,000 views. 

In the now-viral video, Suresh, a traffic cop from the Rajajinagar traffic police station, can be seen climbing a hoarding to save a pigeon. He didn't have any safety equipment, but he risked his life to untie the thread that was wrapped around the bird.

"The hidden and unexplored side of a policeman. Well done Mr Suresh from @rajajinagartrps," IPS officer Kuldeep Kumar Jain wrote while sharing the clip on Twitter.

The video was posted on 30th December on Twitter. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 117,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has gathered more than 5,500 likes. Netizens praised the cop's selfless act in risking his life to save the bird. However, some people on the internet were worried about his safety.

Here are some of the comments from Twitter users:

“Appreciate the action but not at the cost of safety. Like how you insist on helmets for all riders, safety should be a priority for the policeman as well. He too has a family back home,” shared a user. Sir, Without safety and precautions please don't encourage such actions. In the event of adverse consequences, I am pretty sure none will come in support for his family throughout his life.,” wondered another. “Salute to the cop,” posted a third. “The country needs cops like you, sir..” said aa fourth.

