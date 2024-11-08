This bold pricing strategy has gone viral, with people talking about how quick commerce is affecting small businesses

A coconut vendor in Bengaluru has gone viral with a clever advertisement that points out the price difference between local vendors and quick commerce apps such as Zepto and Blinkit. According to the vendor's poster, these apps charge anywhere between Rs 70 and Rs 80 for coconuts, but you can buy them from the local shop for just Rs 55. This bold pricing strategy has gone viral, with people talking about how quick commerce will affect small businesses.

The ad was posted on X (formerly Twitter) asking, 'Will quick commerce change roadside coconut vendors?' This is a question that speaks to many consumers, who have noticed that while quick commerce platforms are convenient, they are also expensive. Local vendors have raised concerns over their ability to compete in a more and more digital marketplace, given the price gap.

The vendor has received a warm reception on social media for his creative approach. The Bengaluru vendor has a competitive edge compared to the Delhi vendor; one user noted that roadside vendors in Delhi are quoting prices as high as Rs 80. One other user liked the vendor’s marketing strategy, commenting on the cheerful design of the advertisement.

This incident highlights a major challenge for traditional vendors as quick commerce becomes more popular. These platforms offer speedy delivery services but with higher costs that can turn off budget-conscious consumers. The coconut vendor’s ad isn’t just a marketing tactic; it’s a reminder to support local businesses.

The viral moment has opened up conversations around consumer choices and the sustainability of small businesses in the age of rising competition from tech-driven solutions. How this will change their shopping habits and the fate of local markets in Bengaluru and elsewhere has yet to be seen.