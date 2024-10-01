Bengaluru billboard's 3D ad leaves social media users in doubt, netizens say...

The company announced on their Instagram, "3 new locations in one day. There can never be enough of places to have some good Podi Masala and filter coffee,"

A 3D advertisement billboard in Bengaluru has attracted the attention of commuters, with some praising its creativity while others criticised it for being a distraction to drivers.

The billboard, promoted by the restaurant chain Bangalore Thindies, depicts a man pouring filter coffee and offering it to the commuters. Its 3-dimensional design creates the illusion that the man's body is emerging from the advertisement to hand out a glass of coffee.

Peak Bengaluru Moment, Hot Coffee to Sip from Skies

Next Level Of Advertisement In BANGALORE ! pic.twitter.com/yGQDYV0nQJ — venugopal (@ksvenu247) September 27, 2024

Sharing the video on X, a user captioned,"Peak Bengaluru Moment, Hot Coffee to Sip from Skies." He further added, "Next Level Of Advertisement In BANGALORE !"

Some users expressed concerns about the billboard's large size, indicating it could pose a danger during rain or thunderstorms if it were to collapse. They recalled the hoarding collapse in Mumbai a few months ago that resulted in the deaths of 17 people who were trapped beneath it.

However, others also appriciated the creativity and were also in shocked that is this advertisement for real.

A user said, "The bird CG is even worse. Who made this??" Another asked, "Is this real?", adding "It's just fabulous"

A third user said, "Creativity - fine, but isn't this distraction." While a fourth user complained, "Eyes on the hoarding, road, pothole, pedestrians, vehicles…..not a good idea."

Meanwhile, this post was shared on September 27 and till now it has gained over 1,30,000 views and various comments.

However, users have dubbed the advertisement another "Peak Bengaluru" moment. Despite the mixed feedback, the 3D billboard has undeniably captured the internet's attention, aligning with the brand's intentions. The restaurant behind the viral advertisement is recognized for its South Indian cuisine and has locations in Indiranagar, Manyata Tech Park, Seshadripuram, and Kumara Park, among others.

This unique advertising approach emerges at a time when brands like Zomato, Swiggy, and Blinkit dominate the billboard scene. Known for their creative and humorous wordplay, these brands often create viral banter through their billboard campaigns.