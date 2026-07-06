Bengaluru bikers perform stunts on road, block ambulance carrying patient, netizens demand 'strict action', watch viral video

A group of stunt bikers in Bengaluru sparked widespread public outrage after blocking an emergency ambulance carrying a patient to perform dangerous road stunts.

In Bengaluru a group of reckless bikers caused public outrage after blocking an ambulance carrying a patient while performing dangerous stunts on a busy road. The incident, which took place in the early hours of Saturday, was captured on a dashboard camera and has sparked widespread criticism online.

Reckless stunts obstruct emergency services

The incident happened on the section that connects Yeshwanthpur and Goraguntepalya at around 2:30 AM. A patient in need of immediate medical assistance was being transported by an ambulance that was traveling while its siren was blaring. Five or six bikers occupied the road directly in front of the car, constantly doing wheelies and obstructing its path despite the obvious emergency signal.

A video circulating on social media, recorded by the ambulance's dashcam, shows the motorcyclists purposely weaving in front of the vehicle, disregarding the sirens. Further breaking traffic safety laws, the video reveals that none of the pillion riders were wearing helmets. A little clip from the tape verifies that a patient was laying inside the ambulance as it battled its way past the passengers.

Public outrage and police action

The video soon went viral on social media sites, eliciting strong reactions from the public. Viewers were outraged that the riders were jeopardizing lives by purposefully slowing down an emergency truck. Many people requested immediate and stern judicial action against the miscreants.

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Following widespread outrage, the Bengaluru police initiated an investigation into the incident. Authorities are currently analyzing the ambulance's dashcam footage and local CCTV data from the Goraguntepalya-Yeshwanthpur route to identify the license plates and individual riders involved. The police have filed a suo motu case, and an investigation is underway to catch the individuals for impeding emergency services and participating in dangerous driving.

Netizens' reactions

The viral video triggered massive public outrage, with furious users demanding police intervention and commenting, 'Take strict action against this' and 'Lock them up in jail. Society doesn't require them'. Distancing the group from genuine motorcyclists, people wrote, 'They are not rider's they Are Chapri' and 'Bikers nahi chappri. Please damage the bikers name'. The blatant obstruction of an emergency vehicle left viewers deeply frustrated, sparking extreme anger with reactions like 'DIRECT HIT AND RUN BLOODY' and 'Hit in the van and all that's boys and go to, Hospital'.