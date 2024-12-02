A video showing two women attempting to ask auto rickshaws for rides in Bengaluru and testing the fares based on whether they speak Hindi or Kannada is gaining significant attention online.

In the viral video, the two content creators approached several auto rickshaws to ask about the fares to well-known destinations.

One driver immediately refused to take the Hindi-speaking woman to HSR Layout but agreed to the same ride when the Kannada-speaking woman asked. Later, for a ride to Indiranagar, an auto driver initially said Rs 300 to the Hindi-speaking woman but reduced the fare to Rs 200 when a passenger asked in Kannada.

One driver seemed impartial, offering both women a ride to Koramangala for Rs 200. However, the next driver ignored the Hindi-speaking woman, while her friend was able to easily persuade the driver by speaking in Kannada.

One of the two influencers, Jinal Modi, uploaded the video on Instagram, and the post quickly went viral across the internet.

Watch the viral video here:

Many viewers were infuriated by the behaviour of the auto drivers and slammed them for allegedly “normalising racism".

Another user wrote, “Real heights of stupidity and discrimination happen in Bengaluru."

