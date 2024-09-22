Auto driver uses this unique way to collect payment, video goes viral; WATCH

A Bengaluru auto driver garnered social media attention after he used his smartwatch to collect payments via QR code, leading to a “Peak Bengaluru” moment.

A Bengaluru auto driver is causing a stir by not only navigating through the city's busy streets but also embracing modern technology – sporting a QR code on his smartwatch! This auto driver used a QR code on his smartwatch to receive payments from passengers, resulting in a post that quickly gained popularity on social networks.

A social media user named Vishvajeet uploaded the photo on X, (formerly Twitter) and captioned it, "Auto anna pulled out the #peakBengaluru move."

As India embraces the digital wave, Bengaluru leads the charge in this evolution. Renowned for its trendy tech scene and entrepreneurial vibe, the city is brimming with pioneers and tech enthusiasts. And the auto driver, called “Anna” by various social media users, is blending seamlessly into this landscape, proving that even the most traditional professions can adapt to the digital era.

Meanwhile, soon after the photo was shared online, it quickly went viral and garnered more than 27,000 likes and gained over 5,80,000 views.

Social Media reaction:

Taking to the comment section a user wrote, “Anna: 1; All of us: 0,” another wrote, “Modern problems require Modern solutions,” and “Bitcoin accepted?”

A third user said, “Wow...Now I accept that India has become digital,” another user wrote.

Others also praised the auto driver said OMG auto anna on top