Bengaluru auto driver reduced to tears after earning a mere Rs 40 in 5 hours, video is viral

The heartfelt expression of the auto driver's struggles struck a chord with viewers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 01:02 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: A video capturing the emotional breakdown of a Bengaluru auto driver due to his meager earnings has gained viral attention on social media platforms. The one-minute clip was originally shared on Twitter by a user named Zavier, who claimed that the auto driver's income had been severely impacted by the provision of free bus rides by the Karnataka government.

The video features the auto driver speaking in Kannada to a local reporter. Overwhelmed with emotion, the driver tearfully explains that despite putting in long hours of work, he earns a mere Rs 40. He attributes his low earnings to the availability of free bus services for women provided by the Karnataka government.

The heartfelt expression of the auto driver's struggles struck a chord with viewers, leading to the widespread circulation of the video on social media. It highlights the challenging circumstances faced by individuals like him, whose livelihoods are adversely affected by various factors beyond their control.

Since its posting, the video has garnered significant attention, amassing over 125k views and generating numerous reactions. However, the post has also sparked a debate among social media users, leading to divided opinions.

Many viewers expressed sympathy and compassion towards the auto driver, acknowledging the challenges he faces in earning a meager income despite his long hours of work. Some users found the video to be deeply saddening, recognizing the emotional toll it takes on the driver. Comments such as "this is so sad" and "this is so heartbreaking" reflect the empathy felt by these individuals towards the auto driver's plight.

On the other hand, there were users who shared a different perspective, raising concerns about the behavior of auto drivers in Bengaluru. They claimed that drivers often refuse to cooperate with passengers, causing inconvenience and frustration. These individuals found themselves torn between understanding the driver's struggles and reflecting on their own negative experiences with auto drivers in the city.

