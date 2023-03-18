Bengal construction worker wins Rs 75 lakh lottery in Kerala, rushes to police, here's why

West Bengal: He wants to do farming with the money he received.

A West Bengal man living in Kerala has approached the police for security as he had won a lottery worth Rs 75 lakh. He visited a police station in Trivandrum because seeking police security.

The man has been identified as Badesh. Per him, he went to the police because he didn't know how he would get the money from his lottery ticket. Also, he was afraid that someone will snatch the lottery ticket from him.

The police told him about the formalities needed to secure the money. They also assured him of his safety. Badesh had been buying Kerala government's lotteries in the past as well. However, he didn't expect to win such a massive amount.

Badesh worked as a construction worker in Ernakulum. He neither speaks nor understand Malayalam. To check the results of the lottery, he took help from his friend.

Now he wants to go back to West Bengal. He wants to do farming with the money he received.