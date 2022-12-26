Beluga whale skillfully retrieves ball outside pool, video goes viral

Screen Grab

Sometimes, the easiest way to relax and unwind from the stresses of daily life is to watch some funny and charming animal videos online for free. There are numerous viral videos on the internet where people can be seen interacting with animals and both enjoying the moment.

This viral video is sure to brighten up the day of any animal lover who is also a sports fan. The internet has gone wild over an old video of a Beluga whale retrieving a ball. It's because of the beluga whale's smart strategy. About 4.7 million people have seen the clip.

The yellow ball seen in the popular video clip was fixed to the poolside, out of Beluga whale's reach. Read on to find out the mind-blowing conclusion! Beluga whale in the video couldn't get to the yellow ball that was trapped by the pool.

The Beluga whale sprays water on the ball, causing it to rebound off the surface. The first try didn't work. It re-attempts to get the ball closer each time. Then the ball gets closer yet and bounces close to the line of demarcation. When the Beluga whale sees that the ball is getting near, it fills its mouth again and then releases the water back into the pool. The whale snatches the ball with glee and swims away.

How this beluga whale cleverly retrieves his ballpic.twitter.com/gddfihxYmb — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) December 24, 2022

Many people has left comments on the video. One user commented, “These type of videos always freak people out since it makes people realize there's a real sentient being inside of the animals.” Another user commented, referring to Pokemon, “He used the water gun attack.” Another commented, “ That whale looks sooo bored.”