Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia's provocative comment on Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent show, social media users have dug up an old video of stand-up comedian Kanan Gill posing a similarly uncomfortable question to actors Jackky Bhagnani and Lauren Gottlieb, sparking a fresh debate on the topic.

The resurfaced video from 2015 showcases a cringe-worthy moment when Kanan Gill pushed actors Jackky Bhagnani and Lauren Gottlieb out of their comfort zones. During a promotional interview for their film Welcome to Karachi, Kanan posed the same obscene question,“Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your lives or join in once and stop it?” The actors' shocked reactions were palpable, with Kanan persistently demanding a response, making for an undeniably awkward exchange.

Several social media users flooded the comment section of the resurfaced video. A user said, “It's never about the question. It was about who was asking that question. Ranveer on one hand based his whole channel around spirituality & Hindutva. And on the other hand, asking these kind of questions.” “Gill was a nobody back then, Allahabadia & Raina are “somebody”. It is all about who is earning what amount of money to loot from, and waqt Kharaab aa Gaya for somebody. Powerful people are after their life as if this was the one opportunity everyone was waiting to pounce on seeing their material success,” added another user.

Ranveer, along with Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Ashish Chanchlani and others who were on the judges’ panel in the controversial episode, is now facing legal action. The Guwahati Police registered an FIR against them for allegedly causing "serious harm to public decency". The Central government has also directed YouTube to remove the video. Mumbai Police has called on podcaster to appear on Saturday for questioning as part of an investigation into his controversial comments on the YouTube show.