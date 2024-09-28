Twitter
6,0,6,6,6,4: Liam Livingstone hammers 28 runs off Mitchell Starc's over to break multiple ODI records at Lord's

Fall of a Colossus: Legacy of Hassan Nasrallah and uncertain future of Hezbollah

Meet actor, star kid who was 'beaten, abused', cleaned floors, then became a superstar, his net worth is Rs 3450000000

Sunita Williams 'rescue mission': NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 launch today, check when and where to watch live

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Rain washes out day two of Kanpur Test without a ball being bowled

Before Independence, India once had Rs 10000 notes, was discontinued due to...

India's highest currency ever printed was the Rs 10,000 note which was first introduced in 1938. When why was it introduced and then later demonetized multiple times.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 03:53 PM IST

Before Independence, India once had Rs 10000 notes, was discontinued due to...
When and why did India demonetized Rs 5000 and Rs 10000 notes?
The demonetization exercise of 2016 in India was met with mixed reactions, and the subsequent introduction of the new Rs 2,000 note created a significant buzz in the media. However, the recent decision by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to withdraw the Rs 2,000 note from circulation has reignited controversy and debate.

Interestingly, the Rs 2,000 note is not the highest denomination ever printed by the RBI. Many may be surprised to learn that India previously had Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 notes. The Rs 10,000 note holds the record as the highest-value currency ever printed by the RBI.

The RBI first introduced the Rs 10,000 note in 1938, but it was demonetized in January 1946. It was later reintroduced in 1954, only to be demonetized again in 1978. This history highlights how currency management in India has evolved over the decades.

In 2014, under the leadership of former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, there was discussion about reintroducing higher denomination notes, including Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000. This recommendation was made due to the erosion of the value of the Rs 1,000 note, primarily because of inflation. However, the government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided in 2016 to focus on the Rs 2,000 note instead. The decision was influenced by the need for a replacement currency that could be introduced quickly, as indicated by then-Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Raghuram Rajan later expressed concerns about larger denomination notes, citing fears of counterfeiting. He noted that in India's challenging geopolitical environment, there was a significant risk of forgery if larger value notes were issued.

Countries typically print high-denomination notes during periods of ultra-high inflation, where the value of money depreciates to the point that everyday purchases require large amounts of currency. During Rajan's time as RBI Governor, retail inflation in India crossed the 10 percent mark. When he took office under the Manmohan Singh government, inflation was around 10.70 percent, but it had nearly halved by the time he left the RBI in 2016.

This historical context highlights the complexities of currency management in India and the challenges that come with inflation and economic stability. As the RBI continues to navigate these issues, the future of high-denomination currency remains a topic of significant interest and debate.

