Minutes before he announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday morning, star batter Virat Kohli was spotted at the Mumbai airport with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma. In the visuals captured by the paps, the couple could be seen engrossed in a chat, but they also smiled and waved at the shutterbugs. Virat wore a beige shirt and matching pants, while Anushka looked uber cool in a striped pink and blue shirt and baggy jeans. And a few minutes after the airport appearance, Kohli left fans in shock with his retirement announcement from the red-ball cricket format.





Kohli took to his Instagram handle and announced his decision to retire from the longest format of the game."It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life. There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever," Kohli wrote on Instagram.



"As I step away from this format, it's not easy -- but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for. I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude -- for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off," the post added.

In his Test career, the 36-year-old made 123 appearances in white clothing, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties in 210 innings and the best score of 254*. He is India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format, behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 runs), Rahul Dravid (13,265 runs) and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122 runs). He made his Test debut in June 2011 against West Indies.



