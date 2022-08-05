Search icon
'Beer in, wear out': Heineken sneakers ready to give you 'high' heels

Heineken shared a pic of the new 'Heinekicks' on its Twitter account. Following this, Twitterati gave mixed responses

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 05:23 PM IST

'Beer in, wear out': Heineken sneakers ready to give you 'high' heels
File Photo

Sneaker lovers are known to have serious love for their shoes. Some unusual sneaker collaborations announced in the past had shocked all sneaker fans. These include Nike and Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Dunkys, Adidas and Star Wars and the much-talked about Zara and PlayStation partnership. Heineken has also stepped onto the trend with its recent launch.

The beer brand has joined hands with ‘The Shoe Surgeon’ aka Dominic Ciambrone, a well-known sneaker designer to create iconic ‘Heinekicks’, which are said to be shoes that will make you feel like you are ‘walking on beer’.

The Dutch brewing company took to Twitter to share the first look of the new pair of shoes. It tweeted, "Beer for your sole Designed in collaboration with noted shoe designer, Dominic Ciambrone, to celebrate the smoothness of Heineken Silver. Heinekicks aren't your everyday shoe, but it’s not every day you get to walk on beer."

The sneakers are receiving lot of criticism on social media despite their unique design elements. The lace-up kicks feature the colours red, green and silver showing shades on the Heineken Silver bottles.

Moreover, each shoe is made with a removable metal bottle opener built into the tongue.

The most interesting thing about these sneakers is their sole, which includes actual beer.

The beer brand is using a specialised surgical injection method to inject beer into the soles, aiming to create something never done before.

What is your take on these weird looking sneakers? Would you call yourself an instant fan of the new pair of shoes, or you couldn’t settle with the idea of having beer in your shoes?

