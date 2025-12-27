'Bechara sadme me chala gaya': Netizens react as Veer Pahariya looks shocked after AP Dhillon kisses his girlfriend Tara Sutaria at his Mumbai concert | Viral video

AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert went viral after a cheek-kiss moment with Tara Sutaria on stage and her boyfriend Veer Pahariya’s serious reaction caught netizens’ attention, leading to mixed online reactions.

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert recently became a hot topic on social media, not just for his energetic performance but also because of an unexpected on-stage moment involving actress Tara Sutaria. During one of the performances, the singer was accompanied by Tara, and the concert's videos were soon uploaded to the internet, which caught the attention of everybody.

Tara, who wore a fashionable black outfit, was dancing and listening to the music with pleasure on stage. AP Dhillon had the actress on stage with him, and that was one of the most popular moments of the concert. The audience was very responsive, and the actress was very happy.

The on-stage interaction that sparked buzz:

The interaction between AP Dhillon and Tara Sutaria was very warm and friendly throughout the performance. The moment when the singer kissed Tara on the cheek quickly turned into the highlight of several viral clips. Fans had different reactions to this incident; some of them appreciated it and even went on to say that their chemistry was wonderful, while others chose to pay attention to what was taking place off stage. This affectionate gesture led to differing opinions on social media very fast. The opinions were rather polarised, as some people considered it a live performance hugging moment while others thought it was too much.

Veer Pahariya’s reaction catches attention:

The audience reaction to Veer Pahariya, Tara Sutaria's boyfriend, played a huge part in the online chatter. In the videos that spread like wildfire, Veer was viewed with a very serious face, paying attention to the act. Quite a few netizens interpreted that he was upset or uncomfortable, hence the remarks like 'he looks annoyed' and 'he seems unhappy' appeared.

Before long, Veer's reaction shots and videos went viral, with netizens sharing their thoughts and conjectures. There were some in support of Veer, who claimed that his reaction was genuine, while there were others who believed that folks were making too much of a fleeting second.

Also read: Trendsetting fashion debuts that stole the spotlight in 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Aneet Padda, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday

Mixed reactions from netizens:

Reactions on social media were mixed. On one hand, some users did not hesitate to condemn the incident during the performance, while on the other hand, there were users who supported Tara and AP Dhillon, telling people that concerts sometimes take place with playful and dramatic acts. Additionally, a great number of fans highlighted the fact that short shots do not necessarily portray the entire context of the real events.