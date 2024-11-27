Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s brother, Aditya Rai, has become quite active on social media. Married to social media influencer Shrima Rai, he began participating in the videos she shares for fans and followers on Instagram. The duo have recently been shelling out major couple goals with Bollywood-themed reels on the social media platform. However, Reddit users are not very impressed with Aditya, in fact, they made fun of his expression in the reels doing rounds on the internet.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s brother, Aditya Rai, has become quite active on social media. Married to social media influencer Shrima Rai, he began participating in the videos she shares for fans and followers on Instagram. The duo have recently been shelling out major couple goals with Bollywood-themed reels on the social media platform. However, Reddit users are not very impressed with Aditya, in fact, they made fun of his expression in the reels doing rounds on the internet.

A Reddit user compiled the recent reels of Aditya and Shrima and shared them on the microblogging site. In the caption, the user took a sharp dig at Shrima, saying, “She makes him do the most cringe influencer shit and he looks soooo uncomfortable in every video, like he’s being made to do this clownery at gunpoint.” Soon after, several Reddit users flocked to the comment section in agreement. A user reacted, “If Kinetic & Potential Energy were a couple.” The second user commented, “Introverts ka raja shenshah prince king sab yahi hain.”

Some also pointed at Aditya’s expression, with one user joking, “Bechara has no rai.” Another Reddit user opined, “He doesn't look okay like with all the seriousness but he looks like something is wrong with him and it's not just her but there's some sort of underlying issue bcz no we'll human being looks like that.....” “There are opposite people either introvert and extrovert which may be cute or Aishwarya brother seems like he has been kidnapped, and he looks like he is done with this shit and wants to leave,” added another user.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya has been hitting headlines for her ongoing divorce rumours with her husband Abhishek Bachchan. However, neither of them has confirmed or denied the impending speculations about their separation. On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.