Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Beauty product company issues apology after 'boycott' call amid Richa Chadha's Galwan row

Mamaearth, a beauty product company, has issued an apology after facing a social media boycott call.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 11:31 AM IST

Beauty product company issues apology after 'boycott' call amid Richa Chadha's Galwan row
Screengrab

New Delhi: Mamaearth, a beauty product company, has issued an apology after facing a social media boycott call for seemingly trying to support Bollywood actor Richa Chadha in the controversy over her Galwan tweet, for which the actor has also apologised. Mamaearth apologised on Twitter after receiving critical backlash on the microblogging site. The tweet stated, "Mamaearth sincerely regrets hurting any sentiments due to a poorly drafted comment on Twitter. We are a proud Indian company who respects and stands by our armed forces. We do not subscribe to the views shared by any individual who thinks otherwise".

Following this, Ghazal Alagh, the founder of Mamaearth, tweeted an apology, which read, "Ek team member ke galat comment ki wajah se we have unintentionally hurt a lot of people, truly sorry for it. Aise kisi vichaar ko jo India ya army ke against ho hum support nai karte. We are a company run entirely by proud Indians".

After Mamaearth waded into the controversy, Twitter users called for a boycott of the company's products after the actor tweeted "Galwan says hi" in response to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army is "waiting for orders from the govt (sic)" in reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Chadha has already issued an apology for her controversial tweet, which sparked outrage on Twitter, with netizens, including celebrities, alleging her of insulting the sacrifice of India's armed forces.

READ: Panda enjoys and plays in rain, video goes viral with over 31 million views

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Incessant rainfall brings Delhi to standstill with waterlogging at several places
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Ducati Diavel V4 with new looks and engine revealed, to launch in India soon
OP Sharma passes away: Know everything about the popular magician
Toyota Innova Hycross makes India debut, bookings open ahead of launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 526 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.