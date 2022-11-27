Beauty product company issues apology after 'boycott' call amid Richa Chadha's Galwan row

Screengrab

New Delhi: Mamaearth, a beauty product company, has issued an apology after facing a social media boycott call for seemingly trying to support Bollywood actor Richa Chadha in the controversy over her Galwan tweet, for which the actor has also apologised. Mamaearth apologised on Twitter after receiving critical backlash on the microblogging site. The tweet stated, "Mamaearth sincerely regrets hurting any sentiments due to a poorly drafted comment on Twitter. We are a proud Indian company who respects and stands by our armed forces. We do not subscribe to the views shared by any individual who thinks otherwise".

Mamaearth sincerely regrets hurting any sentiments due to a poorly drafted comment on Twitter. We are a proud Indian company who respects and stands by our armed forces. We do not subscribe to the views shared by any individual who thinks otherwise. — Mamaearth (@mamaearthindia) November 25, 2022

Following this, Ghazal Alagh, the founder of Mamaearth, tweeted an apology, which read, "Ek team member ke galat comment ki wajah se we have unintentionally hurt a lot of people, truly sorry for it. Aise kisi vichaar ko jo India ya army ke against ho hum support nai karte. We are a company run entirely by proud Indians".

Ek team member ke galat comment ki wajah se we have unintentionally hurt a lot of people, truly sorry for it. Aise kisi vichaar ko jo India ya army ke against ho hum support nai karte. We are a company run entirely by proud Indians. https://t.co/bdMJdTgaky pic.twitter.com/njGgoOOuyy — Ghazal Alagh (@GhazalAlagh) November 25, 2022

After Mamaearth waded into the controversy, Twitter users called for a boycott of the company's products after the actor tweeted "Galwan says hi" in response to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army is "waiting for orders from the govt (sic)" in reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Chadha has already issued an apology for her controversial tweet, which sparked outrage on Twitter, with netizens, including celebrities, alleging her of insulting the sacrifice of India's armed forces.

