'Beauty of Monsoons': Reverse waterfall in Maharashtra's Naneghat wins netizens' heart

Mother Nature's miracles are beautiful and breath-taking, and they have an effortless ability to fascinate. Recently, a magnificent natural wonder was shared on Twitter. Water rushing from the waterfall was depicted in a viral video. Interesting enough, water was evaporating and forming clouds rather than falling to the ground.

When the magnitude of wind speed is equal opposite to the force of gravity. The water fall at its best during that stage in Naneghat of western ghats range.

Beauty of Monsoons.

Officer Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Service shared the amazing video on Twitter. IFS officer Nanda explained the phenomenon that occurs when the pull of gravity and wind are equal and in opposition to one another. At that time, Naneghat in the Western Ghats range's waterfall was at its most beautiful.

Nanda called it the 'Beauty of Monsoons'. The viral video has received over 3 lakh views and over 15,000 likes thus far. Many internet users commented on the video after watching it because they were so amazed. A user stated, "I've visited this place. Heaven on earth". Another person wrote: "Yet to see something as beautiful as this."

