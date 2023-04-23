Search icon
'Beauty at its finest': Viral video of majestic rare black horse leaves internet in awe

So, a stunning clip of a black horse sprinting in an open field has gone crazy viral online.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

'Beauty at its finest': Viral video of majestic rare black horse leaves internet in awe
screengrab

New Delhi: We all know that nature is full of secrets and mysteries, and the more we discover, the more shocked we get. By far, whatever we know about the species that are a vital element of the ecosystem, we have constructed a pyramid based on the features, skills, and capacities of the many birds and animals that have been documented in the study books. 

And if you enjoy watching clips of exotic creatures and are a nature enthusiast, we have the perfect one for you. So, a stunning clip of a black horse sprinting in an open field has gone crazy viral online. It was shared on Twitter by user @AMAZlNGNATURE and you should definitely check it out. 

In the short clip, a beautiful black horse can be seen running in an open field. The mammal, for few seconds, even looked directly at the camera and the moment might just give you goosebumps.


After being shared online, the video received nearly 5 million views. Users on Twitter were absolutely mesmerized and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Reactions from netizens:

