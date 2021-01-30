Beautiful 378 carat diamond found in African mine, know its price

The diamond was discovered on January 15, 2021.

We know that African countries are home to some of the world's precious diamonds. The recent discovery by Canada's Lucara Diamond drives home the point. The company has unearthed a 378-carat top white diamond in southern African country Botswana.

Reportedly, it is the 55th diamond greater than 200 carats that was unearthed from an open-pit Karowe Mine. Commercial operations on this mine started in 2012.

"A magnificent unbroken Type IIa 378 carat gem quality top white diamond was recently recovered from milling of ore sourced from the M/PK(S) unit of the South Lobe," the press release stated.

"This superb 378-carat diamond is our second +300 carat recovery so far this year, marking a strong early start to 2021. The 378 carat joins a rare and special lineage of exceptional, high value diamonds recovered at Karowe and continues to highlight the wonderful diamond potential of Botswana," Eira Thomas, Lucara's CEO said.

"Continued and consistent recovery of large diamonds, such as the 378 carat and 341 carat stones, comes at a critical time and provides continued strength and additional foundation to the opportunity to finance and build the underground expansion at Karowe that will see mining continue for at least another 13 years after the open pit ceases operations in 2026. We look forward to a safe, productive and busy 2021," he added.

According to an an analyst, the diamond is expected to be worth a whopping Rs 110 crore.