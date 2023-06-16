Search icon
Beat heat in style: Viral video captures Indore baraatis dancing amid coolers installed on road

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

New Delhi: If we had to prove our Indian identity without directly stating it, we would proudly share a story that showcases the quintessential Indian quality of 'Desi Jugaad.' This secret superpower enables Indians to conquer any challenge in the most ingenious and quirky ways imaginable. We have a knack for finding unconventional solutions that always seem to come out on top. And guess what? we have a trending video that perfectly exemplifies this Indian spirit!

The video that has taken the internet by storm features a wedding procession, known as Baraat, in the city of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. What makes this procession truly remarkable is the way the participants tackled the scorching heat while maintaining their joyful celebration. They installed coolers along the entire 1.5 km route to provide relief from the hot weather. But here's the ingenious twist – these coolers were ingeniously connected to generators placed on a trolley. This ensured a continuous flow of cool air, creating a refreshing atmosphere for the Baraatis, the wedding guests. It's the epitome of Desi Jugaad, finding a creative solution to stay cool while making a grand entrance!

The video, initially shared on Twitter by user Anurag Dwary, quickly went viral, capturing the attention of Indians across the country. The caption aptly describes the scene, stating, "To keep the baraatis cool and pumped up during the summer, coolers were installed along the 1.5 km route for 400 baraatis in Indore :)" The video garnered an outpouring of reactions from amazed viewers who couldn't help but admire this brilliant idea.

One user summed it up perfectly by saying, "Jugaad at its best," acknowledging the resourcefulness and ingenuity displayed by the participants. Another user enthusiastically praised the concept, exclaiming, "What an idea sir ji," applauding the innovative and practical solution to beat the heat during the celebration.

This heartwarming and creative display of Desi Jugaad not only showcases the Indian spirit of overcoming challenges but also reflects the unity and thoughtfulness within Indian communities. It's a testament to our ability to turn ordinary moments into extraordinary ones, leaving an indelible mark on our cultural tapestry.

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos
Mukesh Ambani's Antilia to UK's Buckingham Palace: Here are 5 most expensive houses in the world | In pics
Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man
In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore
