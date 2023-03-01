Bear Grylls recalls wild excursion with PM Modi on ‘Man vs Wild’, photo goes viral | Photo: Twitter

The popular adventure show's host, Bear Grylls, shared a flashback image of his trip with PM Modi on Twitter. Grylls shared the viral image while recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appearance on his show in August 2019. On Monday, Grylls posted a picture of himself and Prime Minister Modi from the show on Twitter. The picture was taken in the wildness jungle of the Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

The viral photo was shared with the caption that reads, “Memory of a very wet rainforest adventure with the PM of India! @narendramodi - Two things I know: the wild is always the great leveller - and my raft was definitely leaking…”

Memory of a very wet rainforest adventure with the PM of India! @narendramodi - Two things I know: the wild is always the great leveller - and my raft was definitely leaking… #India #Adventure #NeverGiveUp @discoveryplus @discoveryplusIN pic.twitter.com/9AZfRvWpKW — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) February 27, 2023

So far the viral photo has garnered over 3.3 million views and more than 96,000 likes on social media. When touring the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand with Bear Grylls, PM Modi spoke at length about a variety of topics, including environmental preservation, nature, and his upbringing.

While he discussed his love of nature, PM Modi asserted that "nothing can go wrong if we live in harmony with nature." Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh have appeared alongside the well-known television adventurer in episodes of Man Vs. Wild.

