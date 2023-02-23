'Battle of Baghpat': Internet celebrates epic 'chaat-fight' anniversary with memes and jokes, check here

screengrab

New Delhi: If you are a history student, you are probably familiar with the historic battles fought in Panipat or Haldighati, but there is another battle that has become memorable for the meme material it provided for social media users. Well we are talking about the Chaat War that took place in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, two years ago. The epic battle between two chaat sellers in Baghpat's Baraut town market, during which one man with half-white, half-henna streaked hair drew a lot of attention and became a social media sensation. He quickly became known as Baghpat's Einstein Chacha. His appearance was compared to Albert Einstein, hence the name.

The memes from the episode have reappeared on social media two years later. Check here:

The Great Battle of Baghpat - A poetry in motion https://t.co/WkILE7ZwQO pic.twitter.com/352Asq9m6k — Ataj (@SinghAtaj) February 21, 2023

Remember Einstein Chacha? We found a picture of him from when he was younger. pic.twitter.com/293sWLVyhD — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 22, 2023

Epic Battle of Baghpat is incomplete without this commentry pic.twitter.com/LwzuSpR05C — Mihir Jha (@MihirkJha) February 22, 2023

It’s the 2nd Anniversary of the deadliest “Battle of Papdi-Chaat” fought at Baghpat that brought the world to its knees.

pic.twitter.com/JSXvreC2n6 — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) February 22, 2023

New look of Einstein Chacha

प्रसिद्ध ‘बागपत चाट युद्ध’ की आज दूसरी वर्षगाँठ है! बड़ा अपडेट ये कि सुप्रसिद्ध चाट वाले चाचा ने अब अपना हेयरकट करवा दिया है! उनका कहना है कि रोज़ाना घटना सुना-सुना कर वो तंग आ गए थे…वो लड़के-लड़कियों को सेल्फ़ी दें या चाट बेचें!! इसीलिए उन्होंने 15 दिन पहले ही हेयरकट करवा लिया! pic.twitter.com/NVTDaq2nfE — Astha Kaushik (@ASTHAKAUSHIIK) February 22, 2023

Harendra Singh, also known as Baghpat's Einstein Chacha, has changed his appearance. Yes, you read that correctly. He no longer flaunts his long tresses, which made him an overnight sensation after the epic Baghpat battle video went viral. He has had his hair cut short and is almost unrecognisable. After the incident, he became extremely popular, with boys and girls wanting to take selfies with him when they visited his chaat shop in Baghpat. This was now causing issues with dealing with customers in the shop. This is why Harendra, alias Einstein Chacha, had to cut his hair. This has once again made him the subject of debate.

Reason behind the clash

Concerning the Baghpat clash, it occurred over the issue of attracting customers to their respective shops. Eight people on both sides were arrested and charged with various offences, including attempted murder. The matter had even reached the headquarters of the state police in Lucknow.