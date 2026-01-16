FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

U19 World Cup 2026, India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND vs BAN match live on TV, online?

IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi added to India's T20I squad; Washington Sundar ruled out

Rahu Ketu Movie Review: Fukrey hangover continues, but Pulkit Samrat-Varun Sharma's comic timing shines

Basant Panchami 2026: January 23 or 24? Know date, significance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi

Reliance Industries Results: Key highlights from Mukesh Ambani's company Q3 earnings

Watch: Babar Azam left red-faced after Steve Smith incident ends in embarrassing dismissal in Big Bash League

UAE Blue Visa vs Golden Visa Explained: Eligibility, benefits, which residency option is right for you?

Toxic actor Yash's Bengaluru house: Sneak peek at his swanky Rs 7 crore duplex, loaded with modern interiors, skyline view, indoor garden

Spirit to not release in 2026; Prabhas, Triptii Dimri-starrer Sandeep Reddy Vanga film to hit theatres on this date next year

Delhi Metro commuters can now book bike taxis, cabs from these stations; details inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
U19 World Cup 2026, India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND vs BAN match live on TV, online?

U19 World Cup 2026, India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Details: When and where

IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi added to India's T20I squad; Washington Sundar ruled out

IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi added to India's T20I squad; Washington Su

Rahu Ketu Movie Review: Fukrey hangover continues, but Pulkit Samrat-Varun Sharma's comic timing shines

Rahu Ketu Movie Review: Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma keep the laugh meter high

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch

Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list

Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham

HomeViral

VIRAL

Basant Panchami 2026: January 23 or 24? Know date, significance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi

Basant Panchami 2026: Know whether the festival falls on January 23 or 24, along with its significance, shubh muhurat, and Saraswati puja vidhi.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Jan 16, 2026, 08:59 PM IST

Basant Panchami 2026: January 23 or 24? Know date, significance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Basant Panchami is one of the most auspicious festivals in the Hindu calendar, marking the arrival of spring. Celebrated on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Magha, this festival is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the deity of wisdom, knowledge, music, and arts.

When is Basant Panchami in 2026?

According to the Hindu calendar, the Magha Shukla Panchami tithi will begin on January 23, 2026, at 2:28 am and will end on January 24, 2026, at 1:46 am. Since Hindu festivals are observed based on Udaya Tithi, Basant Panchami will be celebrated on Friday, January 23, 2026.

Shubh muhurat for Saraswati Puja

The shubh muhurat for Saraswati Puja on this day will be from 6:43 am to 12:15 pm, making it the most favourable time for worship and rituals.

Saraswati puja vidhi

On Basant Panchami, devotees should wake up early, take a bath, and wear yellow or light-colored clothes. Place an idol or image of Goddess Saraswati on a clean surface. Offer yellow flowers, fruits, sweets, sandalwood, incense, and lamps.

Chant the mantra 'Om Aim Saraswatyai Namah' with devotion and perform the aarti. Students often place their books and musical instruments near the deity to seek blessings for wisdom and success.

Significance of Basant Panchami

Basant Panchami symbolises the onset of spring, a season associated with growth, joy, and new beginnings. The yellow colour holds special importance on this day, representing energy, prosperity, and knowledge. In many regions, the festival is also observed as Saraswati Puja, especially by students, teachers, artists, and scholars. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
U19 World Cup 2026, India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND vs BAN match live on TV, online?
U19 World Cup 2026, India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Details: When and where
IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi added to India's T20I squad; Washington Sundar ruled out
IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi added to India's T20I squad; Washington Su
Rahu Ketu Movie Review: Fukrey hangover continues, but Pulkit Samrat-Varun Sharma's comic timing shines
Rahu Ketu Movie Review: Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma keep the laugh meter high
Basant Panchami 2026: January 23 or 24? Know date, significance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi
Basant Panchami 2026: January 23 or 24? Know date, significance, shubh muhurat,
Reliance Industries Results: Key highlights from Mukesh Ambani's company Q3 earnings
Reliance Industries Results: Key highlights from Mukesh Ambani's company Q3 earn
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch
Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list
Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement