Basant Panchami 2026: January 23 or 24? Know date, significance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi

Basant Panchami 2026: Know whether the festival falls on January 23 or 24, along with its significance, shubh muhurat, and Saraswati puja vidhi.

Basant Panchami is one of the most auspicious festivals in the Hindu calendar, marking the arrival of spring. Celebrated on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Magha, this festival is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the deity of wisdom, knowledge, music, and arts.

When is Basant Panchami in 2026?

According to the Hindu calendar, the Magha Shukla Panchami tithi will begin on January 23, 2026, at 2:28 am and will end on January 24, 2026, at 1:46 am. Since Hindu festivals are observed based on Udaya Tithi, Basant Panchami will be celebrated on Friday, January 23, 2026.

Shubh muhurat for Saraswati Puja

The shubh muhurat for Saraswati Puja on this day will be from 6:43 am to 12:15 pm, making it the most favourable time for worship and rituals.

Saraswati puja vidhi

On Basant Panchami, devotees should wake up early, take a bath, and wear yellow or light-colored clothes. Place an idol or image of Goddess Saraswati on a clean surface. Offer yellow flowers, fruits, sweets, sandalwood, incense, and lamps.

Chant the mantra 'Om Aim Saraswatyai Namah' with devotion and perform the aarti. Students often place their books and musical instruments near the deity to seek blessings for wisdom and success.

Significance of Basant Panchami

Basant Panchami symbolises the onset of spring, a season associated with growth, joy, and new beginnings. The yellow colour holds special importance on this day, representing energy, prosperity, and knowledge. In many regions, the festival is also observed as Saraswati Puja, especially by students, teachers, artists, and scholars.