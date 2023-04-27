'Bas karo ab' : Viral video of girl grooving at airport premises divides internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Dance videos tend to go viral due to their entertainment appeals. Some videos may even push you to engage in dancing to various upbeat tunes. However, dance videos may not always be positively received by netizens. However, one dancing video that has piqued the interest of many is eliciting varied reactions. The video shows a girl dancing at an airport which currently gaining massive traction online. The video is shared on Instagram by a user named Seema Kanojiya and it has so far accumulated 760,000 views on it.

In a clip shared on Instagram, you can see Seema wearing a beautiful attire and dancing at the premises of an airport. She can be seen grooving to the Govinda's popular song 'Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye' from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan movie. Her enthusiastic performance piqued the interest of her fellow travelers which is pretty visible in the video.

This video was shared on April 24. Since being posted, it has been watched over 760,000 times and has plenty of mixed comments from netizens. While some suggested that government must ban any kind of photo or videography inside the airport premises, others commented that the CISF should take steps to stop such videos. Some, however, praised the Seema’s confidence.

An individual posted, "Dekh ke sharm aati hai yeh aisa kr kaise leti hai he bhagwan." Another wrote, "Inko lagta h ye pagal panti kr k he viral ho sakte hai .. are ladki achhe se video bnaogi toh v log pasand kr sakte h kyun apna mazak bnwa rhi ho." "Apki himmat ki daad deni chahiye........ sabke samne perform krna asan nhi hota...... bhot aage jaoge yar aap seema ji .....lots of love," wrote a third. A fourth user wrote, "Is bandi ki m koi harkat samjh hi ni aati but achi chij bhi hai ki iska video dekh k hasi jarur aa jati hai is busy life mai kisi k chehre p smile Lana b bhot badi bat hai so good job"

This is not the first time that the girl, Seema, dared to flaunt her dancing kills at a public place. Earlier also, she shared many clips where she was seen dancing in the middle of a road and various public places. Watch the clips here: