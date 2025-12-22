FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
VIRAL

Barmer collector Tina Dabi's social media fame backfires as students call her..., here's what happened next

Students in Barmer protested against a college fee hike, however, the incident sparked a political debate when the allegedly called District Collector Tina Dabi a 'reel star'.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 01:36 PM IST

Barmer collector Tina Dabi's social media fame backfires as students call her..., here's what happened next
Barmer Collector Tina Dabi, known for her ground inspections and actions often captured on camera and shared on social media, is again at the center of a controversy. Barmer college students are protesting against a fee hike, and they have accused Dabi of being a 'reel star' after she did not meet them after hours. In a viral video, the students alleged that they were waiting on an empty stomach since morning, but the collector kept them waiting.

What exactly happened?

The situation reportedly began during a sit-in protest against increased examination fees at Maharana Bhupal College (MBC) Girls College in Barmer. Protestors were shown in a video demanding a meeting with District Collector Dabi to address their concerns.

Tensions reportedly escalated when some protesters called Dabi a "reel star," a comment seen as a reference to her active social media presence. The situation is said to have worsened as students refused to end the protest and demanded a meeting with her, leading to a confrontation with the police.

While social media posts claimed that four students were taken into custody, both the police and the district administration have denied these reports.

Tina Dabi's respone on student's allegation

In response to the incident, Dabi asserted that the matter was strictly between the students and the University of Jodhpur, with no involvement from the district administration.

Dabi told the Indian Express that the university vice-chancellor has assured the students that the fee hike would be rolled back. She said that while the SDM and the tehsildar met the protesting students, they insisted on meeting Dabi. "The students were then taken to the police station for a discussion because they were blocking the road," she said.

The Barmer police also dismissed the reports of detentions, claiming the allegations were made by "notorious students looking to generate social media attention through this incident," according to the Indian Express.

