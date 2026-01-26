FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
UPSC topper and Barmer collector Tina Dabi faces backlash over viral Republic Day video, WATCH what happened

Barmer Collector and IAS officer Tina Dabi has been facing backlash over a viral video which shows her not following the protocol at the 77th Republic Day celebrations in her district.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 26, 2026, 05:23 PM IST

Though Barmer Collector Tina Dabi has always been in the news for her development works, courageous feat and much more, however, this time she has been under the spotlight for a wrong reason. Tina Dabi's viral video has attracted attention and has been raising questions on her clean image of an honest officer. The viral video of IAS officer Tina Dabi pertains to Republic Day celebrations 2026. 

In an alleged protocol lapse, the senior IAS officer can be seen saluting away from the flag after unfurling the tricolor as she turned away from the national flag. She was heavily criticised as her act enraged social media users who gave sharp reactions. The 77th Republic Day celebrations event took place at the District Collectorate premises in Barmer. 

Just few minutes after the shocking incident, a security personnel standing nearby pointed to her the right way, after which she immediately made amendments and completed the protocol. What drew adverse attention was the way she was saluting, confused, unstable and as if unaware of the protocol. Her viral video triggered backlash with many pointing her 'casual' attitude despite securing the top rank in the UPSC exam. 

A shocking user wrote, "She is Tina Dabi, Barmer IAS. She secured AIR 1 in UPSC CSE 2015 exam under SC category however her father and mother both were IAS & IES officer. Look, how casual she is while unfurling & saluting the flag. She forgets where should she salute." 

Another user wrote, "These are basic things that a senior level officer should never get wrong. Such lapses demoralise others."

Despite she corrected her posture, the very few moments of blunder were captured and quickly went viral, raising questions on her. 

 

 

 

