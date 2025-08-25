PM Modi makes BIG statement as Trump's 50% tariff deadline looms: 'No matter how much pressure comes...'
DNA TV Show: Why is Rajasthan drowning in floods?
World's richest man Elon Musk sues Apple, OpenAI over...; 'Makes it impossible...'
Viral video: Avneet Kaur finally reacts to Virat Kohli 'accidentally liking' her photo: 'Pyaar milta...'
American man’s rendition of thumri 'Aaj Khelo Shyam Sang Hori, wins hearts online, WATCH
Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt becomes first EVICTED contestant, but BB drops BIG twist, these seven housemates are now...
Violent protest erupts in Bihar’s Patna over death of two children, vehicles torched, several police officers injured in clash, Watch
This Indian state bans sale of non-veg, eggs for two days due to...; not UP, Bihar, Maharashtra
After Greater Noida dowry horror, Jodhpur woman sets herself and daughter on fire, suicide note says...
Bareilly man living in Canada celebrates US visa, says 'it dream come true for his...'
VIRAL
He said that his father used to work tirelessly to run the house, while his mother used to teach tuitions to make ends meet.
Abhishek Maurya, who hails from a small village in Bareilly and is currently living in Canada, expressed his happiness on getting a US visa. In a video shared on Instagram, in which Maurya can be seen holding the US visa, he described it as a dream come true for his family.
He said that his father used to work tirelessly to run the house, while his mother used to teach tuitions to make ends meet. He stressed that getting a US or Canadian visa is a great achievement, especially for those who come from small towns. He also appreciated the support he received and encouraged others, saying, "Your time will come."
In the video, Maurya spoke about his experience in Hindi, which roughly translates to English as: "I have a US visa. I never thought that God would plan such a life for me."
I am from a small village in Bareilly. My father used to work tirelessly day and night to run the house, and my mother used to teach tuitions to make ends meet. It's a great feeling to get a US visa."
"When someone rises from such humble beginnings and achieves something like this, it makes both me and my parents feel great. It's an unexpected and beautiful part of my life."
Many users commented on the video and congratulated and praised him.
One user wrote, "This is what every middle class boy dreams of... I am so proud of you bhaiya."
Another user said, "Congratulations bhaiya, there's a lot more to come. Keep moving forward, keep growing and keep shining. Every household deserves a son like you!!"
A third user wrote, "There's something special about the name Abhishek. Same is the case with me. I am from Bihar where we can barely speak English, and today I am living a dream. And by dream I mean. I found my love here, I found my strength and I found myself. I am happy for me and for us! Cheers."
Also read: 'The sweetest voice ever': Young girl’s soulful rendition of B Praak’s ‘Mann Bharrya’ wins hearts online