Bareilly man living in Canada celebrates US visa, says 'it dream come true for his...'

Abhishek Maurya, who hails from a small village in Bareilly and is currently living in Canada, expressed his happiness on getting a US visa. In a video shared on Instagram, in which Maurya can be seen holding the US visa, he described it as a dream come true for his family.

He said that his father used to work tirelessly to run the house, while his mother used to teach tuitions to make ends meet. He stressed that getting a US or Canadian visa is a great achievement, especially for those who come from small towns. He also appreciated the support he received and encouraged others, saying, "Your time will come."

In the video, Maurya spoke about his experience in Hindi, which roughly translates to English as: "I have a US visa. I never thought that God would plan such a life for me."

I am from a small village in Bareilly. My father used to work tirelessly day and night to run the house, and my mother used to teach tuitions to make ends meet. It's a great feeling to get a US visa."

"When someone rises from such humble beginnings and achieves something like this, it makes both me and my parents feel great. It's an unexpected and beautiful part of my life."

Many users commented on the video and congratulated and praised him.

One user wrote, "This is what every middle class boy dreams of... I am so proud of you bhaiya."

Another user said, "Congratulations bhaiya, there's a lot more to come. Keep moving forward, keep growing and keep shining. Every household deserves a son like you!!"

A third user wrote, "There's something special about the name Abhishek. Same is the case with me. I am from Bihar where we can barely speak English, and today I am living a dream. And by dream I mean. I found my love here, I found my strength and I found myself. I am happy for me and for us! Cheers."

