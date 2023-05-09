Headlines

Nuh: Mobile internet services restored, security stepped up ahead of Independence Day 2023

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Badshah to interact with Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika

Meet IAS Armstrong Pame from Manipur who cracked UPSC in first attempt, know why he is called 'miracle man'

Sunny Deol slammed for 'showing attitude' as he shushes selfie-seeking fans after Gadar 2 success: 'Itna ghamand...'

Meet IIT-IIM alumnus who leads Rs 80,077 crore company

10 foods to eat if you have arthritis

6 tips to heal your lungs from vaping

10 Ayurvedic natural home remedies for viral fever

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Independence Day 2023: Monuments Illuminated In Tricolour Across Delhi Leave Visitors Amazed

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol Surprises Fans By Paying Visit To Chitra Cinema In Mumbai

Independence Day 2023: CRPF Organises Tiranga Bike Rally At Lal Chowk

This legendary villain shockingly hasn't won single Filmfare Award for Best Negative Role, after most nominations

Bengaluru man's neighbhour turns out to be Rapido's founder; viral WhatsApp conversation shows how he found out

It is unclear which of the three wrote the message asking for the ladder, but Akashlal Bathe, who was also a member of the chat group on WhatsApp, responded to the request.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 09, 2023, 03:57 PM IST

Akashlal Bathe, a LinkedIn member, was shocked to learn that his neighbour happened to be one of the co-founders of Rapido. The realisation struck in the most unlikely of circumstances, when the founder of Rapido posted a request for a ladder on the WhatsApp group for his area. Aravind Sanka, Pavan Guntupalli, and SR Rishikesh created Rapido in 2015 as a platform for bike taxis and a logistics solution provider. 

It is unclear which of the three wrote the message asking for the ladder, but Bathe, who was also a member of the chat group on WhatsApp, responded to the request. Software programmer Akashlal Bathe was shocked to see his neighbor's "Rapido" WhatsApp status and his account picture, so he chose to text him privately.

He enquired, "What line of work are you in," to which his neighbour replied that he needed a ladder for "AC fitting." “No. I meant are you into photography or something? Looking at your dp,” Bathe explained. Bathe asked the founder about his WhatsApp status after he humbly responded that he wasn't interested in photography or podcasting. He said, "What's up with Rapido?"

Only after searching for his neighbour on Google did he realise that he was one of the company's founders. The neighbour also answered his question in the meantime. He wrote, "I am the founder of Rapido," according to screenshots of the conversation that Bathe later posted on LinkedIn. Bathe told the founder of Rapido that he would post the conversation on LinkedIn.

Additionally, he applauded the business, writing, "Great service. Rapido has frequently been quite useful. Kaafi baar kaam aaya hai. He posted screenshots of the incident to LinkedIn with the caption, "Happens only in #Bangalore." More than 15,000 people have "liked" his LinkedIn post, and it has received a tonne of comments from people requesting the founder of Rapido's phone number.

