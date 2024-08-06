Twitter
Kodanda Rami Reddy Manukonda's innovations in framework design for performance-impacting APIs and strategic leadership

World's most remade film sparked 26 remakes in just 8 years, three in India, now Akshay Kumar is making it with 6 stars

Bangladeshi protesters loot inner garments, blouses, sarees from ex-PM Sheikh Hasina’s residence

Israel afraid of this enemy, consider them it's biggest concern, not Iran, Hamas, it is...

'Mard auraton ke...': Mukesh Khanna slams male actors dressing up as women for comedy, Ali Asgar reacts

Bangladeshi protesters loot inner garments, blouses, sarees from ex-PM Sheikh Hasina’s residence

Protesters not only invaded her home, but also targeted other properties linked to her political party and family resulting in extensive damage.

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 12:55 PM IST

Photos: X
Protesters took to the streets in Bangladesh on Monday, charging into Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official residence in Dhaka. The demonstrations were driven by widespread anger over a controversial job quota system and growing dissatisfaction with Hasina’s nearly 15-year rule. This unrest followed Hasina's announcement that she would resign and move to India, marking a significant shift in the country's political climate.

Protesters not only invaded her home, but also targeted other properties linked to her political party and family resulting in extensive damage. The scene at Ganabhaban, the Prime Minister's official residence, was chaotic. Protesters set fires, emptied furniture, and raided refrigerators, pulling out raw fish. Witnesses reported individuals leaving the premises with a variety of items, including cattle, televisions, blankets, gym equipment, and a striking blue Dior suitcase.

Disturbing images circulated on social media, showing protesters parading with stolen items, including bras and blouses. One man was seen wearing a saree while carrying a bucket filled with clothing, while another proudly displayed a purple blouse. These actions drew sharp criticism online, with many labelling the looting and public display of personal belongings as disgraceful.

The events have sparked outrage among citizens and raised serious concerns about the instability in the country.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
