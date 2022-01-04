Bangladeshi bride-groom recreate magic on Madhuri Dixit's 'Kaahe Chhed Mohe' - WATCH video

A Bangladeshi bride and groom's dance video is going viral on social media and undoubtedly it is a treat to watch. On their own special day, this beautiful couple can be seen performing the dance number of Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit's song 'Kaahe Chhed Mohe' at their haldi ceremony.

Dressed in yellow saree draped in traditional Bengali style, the bride steals the show. But not far behind is the groom, who dressed in traditional red kurta and cream pajama does not miss even a single beat. Every mudras the couple performed had a perfect finesse and they were in complete sync with each other.

Needless to say they are giving the dancing diva Madhuri Dixit tough competition. As the couple ace the impromptu dance with grace and perfection, guests present there can be heard cheering for them in the background. The video was posted on Instagram by user Aaliya with the caption, "You've heard of trust falls? Well this was a trust dance."

'Kaahe Chhed Mohe' is a popular dance number from the 2002 blockbuster movie Devdas, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit. The film was based on Bengali novelist Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's famous work by the same name.

The video has now gone viral and netizens are surely loving it. The comment section is full of heart and fire emojis with people congratulating the couple. One user wrote, "Wow!! Brilliant May you demonstrate same synergies all your life. My best wishes to you both."