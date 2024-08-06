Bangladesh crisis: As Sheikh Hasina flees, protesters loot fish, goat, saree, Dior suitcase from her residence, watch

Many protesters were seen eating fish and biryani from the kitchen. Some were even spotted lying on Hasina's bed. Others took away her sarees and a luxury suitcase

Thousands of protesters in Bangladesh stormed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official residence in Dhaka on Monday. This happened shortly after Hasina resigned and fled the country. The protesters looted, vandalised, and raided rooms throughout her residence.

Many protesters were seen eating fish and biryani from the kitchen. Some were even spotted lying on Hasina's bed. Others took away her sarees and a luxury suitcase.

#Bangladesh: Full video of protestors storming PM’s palace in Dhaka. Protestors can be seen inside the office of Sheikh Hasina.pic.twitter.com/I0F0vPJYpY — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) August 5, 2024

Videos from Dhaka showed large crowds celebrating in the streets. They were happy about the fall of the Hasina government and were shouting slogans. Many people stormed into the Prime Minister's official residence, called 'Ganabhaban,' and showed victory signs.

Social media videos showed people in the drawing rooms of Ganabhaban, carrying away televisions, chairs, and tables from one of the most protected buildings in the country. The protesters looted the residence and damaged portraits of Hasina inside the building.

Some protesters were seen running away with raw fish, goats, and ducks. People also entered the bedrooms in Ganabhaban and were seen lying on the Prime Minister's bed. One protester stole Hasina's saree, while another took away a Dior suitcase.

The protests started over a month ago as a demonstration against a quota system. They grew into one of the worst outbreaks of violence in decades. The protesters were demanding the removal of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government, which has ruled the country for over 15 years.