Viral video: Six men thrash, pull hair of co-passenger in Bangkok to Kolkata flight

Man thrashed by co-passengers over arguement mid-air| Photo: Twitter/ @YadavMu91727055

A video of a few passengers thrashing a man over an argument on a flight while travelling from Bangkok to Kolkata on December 27 is gaining traction on social media. In the video, two men are seen arguing over something and an air hostess is trying to stop the fight.

In the middle of the argument, six more men come to support one man and then they start to beat the other man. One of the men who was seen arguing starts to slap the other person and pull his hair. All the other passengers are seen watching the entire episode but no one says anything.

Bangkok To kolkata flight pic.twitter.com/8KyqIcnUMX — Munna _Yadav (@YadavMu91727055) December 28, 2022

Two of the crew members try to stop the fight, while one requests them to settle down over the microphone. This horrific video is gaining traction on social media. The Twitter user named Munna Yadav uploaded the video with the caption, 'Bangkok to Kolkata flight'. Netizens are criticising the act and calling it 'Pathetic'.

Read: Instagram star Ruhee Dosani beats cricketer Shreyas Iyer in 'handkerchief game', watch