Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video: Six men thrash, pull hair of co-passenger in Bangkok to Kolkata flight

Video of a terrible fight between passengers on a Bangkok to Kolkata flight is going viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 10:39 PM IST

Viral video: Six men thrash, pull hair of co-passenger in Bangkok to Kolkata flight
Man thrashed by co-passengers over arguement mid-air| Photo: Twitter/ @YadavMu91727055

A video of a few passengers thrashing a man over an argument on a flight while travelling from Bangkok to Kolkata on December 27 is gaining traction on social media. In the video, two men are seen arguing over something and an air hostess is trying to stop the fight. 

In the middle of the argument, six more men come to support one man and then they start to beat the other man. One of the men who was seen arguing starts to slap the other person and pull his hair. All the other passengers are seen watching the entire episode but no one says anything. 

Two of the crew members try to stop the fight, while one requests them to settle down over the microphone. This horrific video is gaining traction on social media.  The Twitter user named Munna Yadav uploaded the video with the caption, 'Bangkok to Kolkata flight'. Netizens are criticising the act and calling it 'Pathetic'. 

Read: Instagram star Ruhee Dosani beats cricketer Shreyas Iyer in 'handkerchief game', watch

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
1899, Elite, GodFather, Dhokha Round D Corner, Kumari: Most trending OTT releases on Netflix
Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan attacked; Scenes of chaos from Wazirabad emerge, see pics
Hot and sexy viral reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that raised temperature
IND vs BAN: Meet the beautiful WAGs of Bangladesh players ahead of India's tour
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: Former minister Anil Deshmukh released from Arthur Road jail after 1 year
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.