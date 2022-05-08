Bangkok man lives with dead wife's body for 21 years, finally cremates her

Pic: Facebook

A 72-year-old man from Bangkok (Thailand) finally cremated his wife’s body after keeping it inside a coffin at his home for almost 21 years.

His wife passed away in 2001 and since then, the retired military officer named Chan Watcharakarn has kept her body in their home in the Ben Khen district.

According to a report in the Strait Times, Chan Watcharakarn was worried that he would die without holding a funeral for his wife.

After that he decided to cremate her belongings with the help of a foundation. The foundation helped him in arranging for the cremation and funeral.

According to the report, his wife died from a brain aneurysm after experiencing high blood pressure and her body was taken to Wat Chonpratarn Rangsarit in Nonthaburi to have Buddhist rites conducted. However, he did not cremate her body and kept it in a coffin instead.

The last remains were kept in an urn which Chan said that he will keep with himself till he dies. The foundation is taking care of Chan right now with volunteers giving him food and drink to the 72-year-old after helping him with the cremation of his late wife.

