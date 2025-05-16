A man was arrested in Bengaluru for breaking into a phone shop naked to avoid damaging his clothes and stealing phones to gift his girlfriend.

In an unfortunate incident, a 27-year-old man from Assam was arrested in Bengaluru after he broke right into a cellphone store while being completely naked, except for a face mask. Later the reason was revealed that he wanted to protect his new clothes as he squeezed through a small hole in the wall.

The incident occurred at Hanuman Telecom, a mobile phone store in the Hongasandra location, during the night of May 9. Initially, the police thought it was the work of an experienced gang. But once they checked the CCTV pictures, they were utterly surprised to see an almost bare guy stealing steeply-priced cellular telephones worth over Rs 15,000 while ignoring the cheaper ones.

The accused who has been identified as Imranullah, had drilled a two-foot-wide hole into the side wall of the store to enter. According to police, he admitted that he bought new garments and didn’t want to harm them even by squeezing through the narrow hollow. He used the flashlight on his cellphone to carefully select the maximum high-priced items, and he prevented turning on any shop lights to not getting caught.

The owner of the store, Dinesh, was out of town due to some family emergency at the time of the theft. He got to know about the breaking-in, in the subsequent afternoon when he checked the CCTV feed remotely around 4:00 pm. Alarmed, he informed his friend Vasanaram, who owns a nearby shop. Along with the police, they rushed to the store, and found the hole inside the wall and several luxurious cellular phones missing.

CCTV footage also showed another guy standing outdoor the store, keeping a watch at the same time as Imranullah carried out the robbery. Imranullah was arrested later. Police stated he confessed that he wanted to sell the stolen phones in the black market and do shopping for his girlfriend.

Investigators cited that even though the technique was very different from usual, it was quite deliberate. The hole turned just large enough for someone with Imranullah's frame length to fit in, and he was also very well aware of the store’s layout and digicam positions.

Police have now recovered the stolen phones and are nonetheless searching for the second guy who acted as a lookout. A case has been registered underneath the brand new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, such as charges of housebreaking and theft. The owner later thanked the police for their quick action and for retrieving the stolen gadgets.