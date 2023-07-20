Headlines

'Band karo please': Girl's electrifying dance at railway station divides internet, watch

Witness the sizzling sensation as a spirited girl's electrifying impromptu dance captivates crowds at a bustling railway station. This scorching video of her performance to a popular Pahadi song has taken the internet by storm, amassing millions of views.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 08:28 PM IST

New Delhi: Railways have established themselves as one of the most convenient and popular modes of transportation in the country, facilitating the daily travel of millions of people. However, from time to time, intriguing and amusing incidents occur onboard trains, and some of these moments find their way onto the vast landscape of the internet, eliciting diverse reactions from the online community. Recently, a particular video has caught the attention of netizens, sparking a wave of mixed emotions. The clip features a young girl dancing exuberantly on a bustling railway station, a sight both unexpected and captivating. The video, posted on Instagram by a user named Saheli Rudra, has taken the internet by storm, garnering an astonishing 604,000 views and counting.

In the now-viral footage, Saheli can be seen dancing with unbridled enthusiasm to the rhythm of a famous Pahadi song. Her execution of the hook-step was flawless, and her alluring dance gestures left viewers in awe.

Despite the video's widespread popularity, it hasn't escaped criticism from some viewers who dismiss it as a mere "publicity stunt" or view it as an attention-seeking endeavor. Such opinions reflect the polarizing nature of social media, where reactions can be varied and fervent. Conversely, others argue that Saheli's spirited dance brought a sense of joy and entertainment amidst the hustle and bustle of the railway station, making it a positive and uplifting moment.

As the debate rages on in the comments section, some individuals have suggested that the Indian Railways consider implementing fines for such behavior to maintain decorum and composure among passengers. This proposal aims to strike a balance between encouraging self-expression and ensuring that it doesn't infringe upon the comfort and rights of fellow travelers.

Instagram users have expressed a spectrum of opinions, reflecting the diversity of perspectives that emerge on social media platforms. One user noted with admiration, "Bas itna hi confidence chahiye life me" (All one needs is such confidence in life). Another amusingly shared, "Or idhr me apna dance bnd kr deti hu when my mom enters my room" (I immediately stop dancing when my mom enters my room).

On the positive side, some users expressed their appreciation for Saheli's talent, with comments like "I loved her dance" and "OMG she is an amazing dancer." 

