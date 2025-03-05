In the now-viral video a JCB machine, decorated with bright light, approaches from a distance. The groom stands atop, making an unconventional entrance.

At Indian weddings, amidst the enduring traditional rituals, reception ceremonies are witnessing innovative trends. Couples, aspiring for a lavish and remarkable wedding, are using unique elements to make their wedding an unforgettable one. Grand entrances, often inspired by cinematic romance, are meticulously crafted to leave a lasting impression.

A recent video captures a bride’s entrance marked by joyous laughter. In the video, the bride can be seen carried on the shoulders of her brother and relatives, whick makes her the center of attraction of a majestic procession (baraat). The attention then shifts, to groom where he can be seen making grand entry on JCB. The caption reads, “When the bride’s entry is like this, then the groom’s entry will be no less."

In the now-viral video a JCB machine, decorated with bright light, approaches from a distance. The groom stands atop, making an unconventional entrance. In contrast to the previous wedding song, the accompanying music features the lyrics, “Yeh kya hua kaise hua."

Sharing the video on Instagram, creator ‘tripathi7shruti’ captioned the video, "JCB entry." The video has gone viral on internet as since being shared the video has till now garnered over 1.4 million views.

Taking to the comment section, a user humorously refers to the groom as the nephew of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, while another remarks on the unconventional choices of affluent individuals.

A user also call it royal entry as he wrote, "this is what actual royal entry looks like."