Baloo hugs Sher Khan: This adorable video of bear snuggling with tiger is too cute to handle

New Delhi: Remember Rudyard Kipling's characters from The Jungle Book? Sher Khan and Baloo! Yes, the kind bear and the vicious tiger who hates each other. Well, the internet has churned out a completely different scenario of their relationship where Baloo can be seen caressing Sher Khan. The adorable video is shared on Instagram by user named lovinganimals.dg.

The video opens to show two wild animals sitting close to each other. As the clip goes on, the bear can be seen cuddling with tiger. The comfort on the big cat’s face and bear’s adorable gestures make the video a delight to watch.It's heartwarming to see how the tiger maintains his calm and does not protest at all. "Pure love" reads the video caption.

There is, indeed, no language for love.

Since the video was shared online, it garnered of likes andviews. Netizens were overjoyed to see the adorable bond between bear and tiger. "Cute" and "adorable" are the words that netizens wrote to describe the video. "Both are so cute.. pooh and tiger," a user said. Another comment reads, "aww we need this everyday so sweet."