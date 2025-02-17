In a video shared on a new Instagram account named Mannat Arora, the 10-year-old spiritual content creator, Abhinav Arora, alleged that the shutdown of his previous account was part of a conspiracy.

Spiritual content creator Abhinav Arora has reported that his Instagram account, which boasted nearly a million followers, was shut down by unidentified individuals. Arora, who regularly shared videos on his @abhinavaroraofficial account, had over 9 lakh followers before the account was taken down about four days ago.

Now, when users attempt to visit the @abhinavaroraofficial Instagram page, they encounter an error message saying, “Sorry, this page isn't available.”

“Zyada kuch nahi hua hai, bas mera Instagram band ho gaya hai (Nothing much, except that my Instagram account has been shut down),” Abhinav said in the video, which was also shared by his father, Tarun Raj Arora.

Abhinav, a self-identified devotee of Lord Krishna, expressed that there are “some people” who do not want his message of devotion to reach a wider audience. He emphasised that Instagram was his primary platform to connect with his followers.

“Shayad kuch log nahi chahte the ki Shri Krishna aur Radha Rani ka bhakt aap tak pahunche. Toh unhone shadyantra kar ke mera Instagram band karwa diya (Some people did not want Shri Krishna and Radha Rani’s devotee to connect with you all, so they hatched a conspiracy and got my Instagram shut down),” Abhinav stated.

Abhinav further said that the people behind the conspiracies cannot diminish his devotion to Krishna. “Nobody can stop the power of faith,” he declared in Hindi, emphasizing that he sees himself as a devotee rather than an influencer.

However, it is not clear whether the original Instagram account was hacked or if it was removed by Instagram due to user complaints.

Abhinav Arora, also known as Bal Sant among some of his followers, previously faced criticism for carrying a luxury Dior bag at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj.